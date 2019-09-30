HINESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over a heartbreaking case of twin sisters found dead inside a car. The sisters were just 3 years old.

According to NBC station WSAV, Hinesville Police were called to a home off Augusta Way just after 1:30 p.m.

When they got there, officers found the twins unresponsive inside a car parked in the backyard.

Medics responded to the scene, but declared the toddlers dead there.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and canvassed for clues for hours. They ultimately found that the girls were visiting the home and did not live there.

It's unclear at this point whether the twins' deaths were heat-related, or whether any charges will be filed.

