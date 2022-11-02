Universal Orlando to close 5 attractions to make way for 'new experiences'

According to Universal, the "new family entertainment" will "immerse guests in the adventure of beloved animated characters."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will be closing down five attractions in 2023 to make way for a new immersive experience.

Park-goers will have until Jan. 15, 2023, to enjoy Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek and Donkey's Meet & Greet, the theme park announced Wednesday in a tweet.

However, the E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open.

As for the new experience, we don't know exactly what to expect yet. According to Universal, the "new family entertainment" will "immerse guests in the adventure of beloved animated characters."

More details on the new addition are expected in the coming months. You can learn more on Universal's website.