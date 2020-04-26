TENNESSEE, USA — There have been many questions since Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's announcement of the Tennessee Pledge plan for a phased reopening of the state's economy.

While people prepare for businesses to start reopening, you have probably seen the following image going around on social media and maybe have even made plans based off of it.

The governor's office told 10News that the details in the graphic are not accurate and that the image did not originate with the state government.

Contributed

The official guidelines on the phased reopening of Tennessee's economy can be found on the state's website.

