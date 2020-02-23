ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after troopers said a driver dragged a female passenger on Interstate-75 South before running her over and driving off Saturday evening. The woman later died of her injuries, according to FHP.

FHP said at around 5 p.m., witnesses saw a black pick-up truck swerving onto the grass shoulder of southbound I-75 just south of the 399 exit in Alachua County. A male of unknown age with short dark hair was driving with the passenger door open. A female of undisclosed age was hanging out of it, FHP said. Troopers said she was being dragged for several feet while holding onto the door. She then fell and was run over by the truck's right wheel tire.

The vehicle fled the scene, continuing southbound on I-75 and was last seen exiting at the 390 mile marker on 39th Avenue in an unknown direction, according to FHP. The truck is believed to be a Ford F-250 or F350 super duty pick-up.

The passenger was pronounced dead at UF Shands Hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP or the FHP Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290.

A photo of the pick-up truck witnesses said dragged a passenger and drove over her before driving off.

FHP