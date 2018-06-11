SUTHERLAND SPRINGS — Monday, November 5 marks one year since the massacre at Sutherland Springs, where 26 people were shot and killed inside a small town church.

Sunday, the community held a memorial service to remember the victims.

Victims and their families came together to share a meal, hugs, and tears - a bittersweet moment filled with love and pain.

Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the event and praised those in attendance for their unity and strength.

Here are the names of the 26 people shot and killed in the tragedy.

Robert Scott Marshall

Karen Sue Marshall

Keith Allen Braden

Tara E. McNulty

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy

Peggy Lynn Warden

Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.

Sara Johns Johnson

Lula Woicinski White

Joann Lookingbill Ward

Brooke Bryanne Ward

Robert Michael Corrigan

Shani Louise Corrigan

Therese Sagan Rodriguez

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez

Haley Krueger

Emily Garcia (died at the hospital)

Emily Rose Hill

Gregory Lynn Hill

Megan Gail Hill

Marc Daniel Holcombe

Noah Holcombe

Karla Plain Holcombe

John Bryan Holcombe

Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*)

*Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (unborn)

University Health Systems is inviting the community Monday to meet local first responders and attend “stop the bleeding” training in commemoration of the tragedy. The training will teach people how to apply a tourniquet, and a pack a life-saving wound. People can also donate blood at the event.

It’s Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at University Health Systems.