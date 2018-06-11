SUTHERLAND SPRINGS — Monday, November 5 marks one year since the massacre at Sutherland Springs, where 26 people were shot and killed inside a small town church.
Sunday, the community held a memorial service to remember the victims.
Victims and their families came together to share a meal, hugs, and tears - a bittersweet moment filled with love and pain.
Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the event and praised those in attendance for their unity and strength.
Here are the names of the 26 people shot and killed in the tragedy.
Robert Scott Marshall
Karen Sue Marshall
Keith Allen Braden
Tara E. McNulty
Annabelle Renae Pomeroy
Peggy Lynn Warden
Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.
Sara Johns Johnson
Lula Woicinski White
Joann Lookingbill Ward
Brooke Bryanne Ward
Robert Michael Corrigan
Shani Louise Corrigan
Therese Sagan Rodriguez
Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez
Haley Krueger
Emily Garcia (died at the hospital)
Emily Rose Hill
Gregory Lynn Hill
Megan Gail Hill
Marc Daniel Holcombe
Noah Holcombe
Karla Plain Holcombe
John Bryan Holcombe
Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*)
*Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (unborn)
University Health Systems is inviting the community Monday to meet local first responders and attend “stop the bleeding” training in commemoration of the tragedy. The training will teach people how to apply a tourniquet, and a pack a life-saving wound. People can also donate blood at the event.
It’s Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at University Health Systems.