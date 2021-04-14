Report outlines DeKalb city's CARES Act "scheme"

Stonecrest report alleges possible kickbacks to city officials

STONECREST, Ga. — A scathing report calls for criminal investigations into the city of Stonecrest’s distribution of money from the federal CARES Act. The report outlines alleged conflicts of interest and apparent self-dealing among current and former city officials.

The CARES Act was a huge federal program designed to deliver federal dollars to businesses hurting from the pandemic.

The city of Stonecrest entered into an agreement with a company formed during the pandemic to disburse some $6 million in federal CARES Act money. But the report says the company was run, in part, by a city officials - a company the report indicates may have made more than a half million dollars off the deal.

The report indicates numerous instances where people with ties to Stonecrest city hall also got portions of the federal money.

“While this investigation cannot definitely conclude that this was a 'kickback' scheme, the appearance of such is overwhelming,” wrote Stonecrest's city attorney, Winston Denmark.

"It’s really shocking behavior to me," said state Sen. Emmanuel Jones, a Democrat whose district includes Stonecrest. "I don’t know all the facts at this time but I do know enough to say there could be some criminal activity."

Jones echoes the report’s own conclusion that federal or state investigators should investigate Stonecrest officials for potential criminal activity.

Stonecrest was formed in unincorporated DeKalb County 2017. Its centerpiece is a namesake shopping mall along I-20 that has struggled in recent years, as well as the megachurch New Birth Baptist. The city recently touted a planned development called Atlanta Sports City.