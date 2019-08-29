COVINGTON, Ga. — Residents in Covington says they are disturbed to learn of a large leak of cancer-causing ethylene oxide from a local plant. The BD plant in Covington leaked 85 pounds of it three years ago, according to state records.

In the community closest to the Covington BD plant, residents say the presence of cancer-causing gas could explain a lot.

"There's people all around here with cancer," said Jane Bledsoe. "We’ve got cancer cases up that way on Wheat Street."

Residents of Covington say there are neighborhood cancer clusters too close to the BD plant.

There is no evidence linking the sickness to the plant, which has been reliable employer in the community for decades.

The cancer patients in the nearby Mill Town community include Bledsoe’s husband, Steven

"He lasted fifteen months," after his diagnosis, his widow said "He passed away of pancreatic cancer."

The BD plant produces ethylene oxide, a compound linked to cancer. In January 2016 the plant spilled 85 pounds of it, according to the state EPD.

The spill dwarfs a six pound spill at the Sterigenics plant in Cobb County last month. BD says it fully disclosed the spill to state and local authorities. But it’s news to Fleeta Baggett, who says she pays attention. Her family has lived in Covington seven generations.

"Once they received that information, when was it dispersed? Who was it dispersed to?" Baggett asked.

"Where did it spill? We have no more knowledge as to what’s going on over there, and it’s very hush hushed," added Alisa Hunt, a Mill Town resident.

The state says it disclosed the spill to the Newton County officials. Newton County’s Emergency Management director Jody Nolan tells 11Alive News residents weren’t notified because “there was not an immediate danger to life or health” and the spill was contained on-site. He says it wasn't deemed an emergency because the spill was "confined to the premises" and didn't affect waterways.

BD says its Covington plant operates well beyond the minimal regulatory requirements. A spokeswoman writes BD "is confident the company has been doing the right thing for decades, and will continue to do so."