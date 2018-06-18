BOWIE, Md. - Six Flags America staff members safely rescued riders from the Superman rollercoaster after it stalled. Sensors went off on the coaster, causing it to stop, Six Flags reported.

“Kudos to staff @SixFlagsDC for handling a stalled ride and safely removing all riders. No PGFD Fire or EMS services were required. Job Well Done to staff!!” tweeted Prince George’s County Fire spokesman Mark Brady.

The view from Sky9 showed the rollercoaster cars stalled near the top of the ride, just before it went down the first drop.

The ride is classified as a “hypercoaster”—meaning it’s taller than most coasters. It goes up to 205 feet in the air and has a 200-foot drop. The rollercoaster gets up to speeds of 73 miles per hour, according to Six Flags America.

Six Flags America emailed the following statement about what happened to the rollercoaster:

"Sensors on one of our roller coasters activated, causing it to stop at a safe location. All guests safely exited the ride. The safety of our guests is our top priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening."

Last April, 24 people had to be rescued off the Joker’s Jinx rollercoaster at Six Flags America. The ride stalled about 100 feet in the air and was tilted at about a 20 to 30-degree angle. That same ride also stalled in August 2017.

