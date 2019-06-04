MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a robbery at the Robins Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon on Saturday.

Sgt. Clay WIlliams says just before 10 a.m., a woman in a Nissan Altima came through the drive-thru and passed a note to the bank teller, which stated that she had placed a bomb inside the building and demanded that the staff give her money.

The woman was given an unknown amount of money and drove off.

Williams says the sheriff's office sweeped the building and there was no indication of a bomb.

Deputies and the FBI are still investigating and searching for the suspect. Williams says folks should avoid the credit union and visit another Robins Financial location on Saturday instead.

No one was injured during the incident.