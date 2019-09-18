MAGNOLIA, Texas — Family, friends and strangers braved the rain and mud Wednesday to search for a Magnolia teen who vanished Tuesday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County are also looking for 15-year-old Ryder Cambron.

She was last seen just before 8 p.m. on a "Mule" style UTV. The UTV was located with her cell phone in a wooded area near a park overnight.

“Right now she’s being treated as a missing person. We have no other information that suggests she’s been kidnapped or that she has not ran away," said Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. “We’re doing door-to-door canvasing looking for video surveillance and pulling that stuff in.”

Spencer said Ryder's parents are worried sick.

“They’ve very grateful for the public’s support, for the media’s support as well," Spencer said. "They’ve seen the stories online and they’re very grateful. It’s just a lot for them to take in right now.”

The sheriff's office expanded the search for Ryder early Wednesday.

"Detectives are looking into all possible scenarios surrounding her disappearance," a Facebook post said. "We urge the public against plans of forming private search parties- as the inclement weather we are experiencing could pose a risk to untrained volunteers."

Ryder is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs 110 pounds. Deputies are searching near 20550 Imperial Oak Drive, although the search zone has now expanded beyond this area.

Daniel Roland, a Magnolia resident, has been searching for Ryder since Tuesday night.

“I mean, we’re running everything. We’ve got maps, we’re trying to get flyers put out. We’re talking to gas stations, hotels. Anywhere that might have seen her, showing pictures. Blasting it all over social media. We want to make everyone aware as humanly possible.”

Rescuers are concerned for her safety due to the bad weather that moved into Southeast Texas overnight.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 28601 Sapphire Circle in Magnolia.

Anyone with information should call MCSO at (936) 760-5800.

