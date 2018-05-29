Imagine making $17 an hour working at a fast food restaurant.

Well, that is going to be the reality for 'hospitality professionals' at the Chick-Fil-A off Madison Avenue in Sacramento.

Owner and operator Eric Mason is very hands-on in running his business.

"That really makes the biggest difference right?" said Mason. "We have great relationships with our community and our guests and also our team."

Starting Monday, June 4, employees at this location hired as 'hospitality professional' or current employees who apply for the role will be paid $17 or $18 an hour. Employees are currently being paid $12.50 or $13 an hour. Minimum wage in California is $11 an hour.

Mason said it all begins with offering his employees a livable wage.

Leadership level employees will receive paid time off. All employees will receive paid sick leave.

"We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle," said Mason.

California minimum wage is increasing by 50 cents a year and going to be $15 by 2022. Regardless of that mandate, Mason said this is something he would've done.

He admits it will be challenging, but thinks the community impact is worth it.

"The people is the real key component to successful businesses," said Mason. "We're looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity."

To apply for a 'hospitality professional' role starting June 4, click here.

