The Santa Fe ISD Police officer who was shot in the arm during the Santa Fe High School shooting is getting better, according to UTMB.

The hospital's Twitter account tweeted the update Monday afternoon: "Male patient condition update May 28 1:30 p.m. Upgraded to serious condition; remains in intensive care unit."

Male patient condition update May 28 1:30 p.m. Upgraded to serious condition; remains in intensive care unit. — UTMB News (@utmbnews) May 28, 2018

Barnes was the first officer to confront Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect accused of killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School.

Investigators say Pagourtzis shot Barnes in the elbow.

The officer flatlined twice and nearly bled out, according to UTMB doctors.

Barnes was a Houston Police officer before retiring and becoming an officer with Santa Fe ISD. He started working for HPD in May 1995 and retired from the department in January 2018.

