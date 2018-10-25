Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Rescue crews are searching by air and sea for a downed small plane off the coast of Charleston.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday night that a Piper PA-31 aircraft was missing about 100 miles southeast of the city. According to the agency, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center notified the Coast Guard at 11:33 a.m. Thursday that the plane had an emergency, and radar contact had been lost.

WCBD-TV reports the plane took off from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews, South Carolina, and was on its way to the Bahamas. Andrews is a small town about 62 miles northwest of Charleston.

Thursday and Friday night a Coast Guard cutter searched for the plane, with light searches conducted by a HC-130 Hercules aircraft Friday and Saturday. Both crews covered more than 2,600 square miles in the area.

The plane has twin propeller engines made for civilian use. It can seat anywhere from five to seven passengers, not included the pilot or co-pilot.

The FAA told media sites they can't confirm the registration or owners of the plane until it's found.

