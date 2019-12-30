WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a church shooting Sunday morning near Fort Worth.

Around 11 a.m., a gunman opened fire as the congregation was passing around communion, authorities say.

Two volunteer security officers took down the suspect.

The shooting happened at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

RELATED: 3 people killed, including gunman, after shooting at White Settlement church

Senior minister Britt Farmer survived the incident and addressed the media during a Sunday night news conference.

He started off by thanking Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and law enforcement officers for their quick response.

"Today we proved, that not only can we be God-loving, God-fearing people but we can protect each other as well," Farmer said.

He then went on to talk about the victims who died.

"We lost two great men today, but it could’ve been a lot worse. I am thankful that our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves," he said.

Farmer said he had planned on preaching a message about leaving a legacy. But he never got the chance.

“Today is one sermon I’ll never preach. It will go away, it was called 'Leaving a legacy' and two men today left a legacy," he said. "But the congregation is going to build on the legacy."

There will be a church-wide meeting Monday at 6 p.m.

"Please continue to pray for the West Freeway Church family. We would like to say we’re a place you and your family can call home. And today our home was invaded by evil," Farmer said.

Farmer ended the news conference by reminding the community of how strong his congregation is.

"And I hope and I pray, that not only will we survive this -- I know we will -- but that in some way that we may be a beacon for those who don’t know what to do," he said.

More on WFAA: