A very moist/muggy air mass combined with afternoon temperatures warming into the lower 90s will combine to create the threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening.

4:14PM - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Baldwin, Hancock, and Putnam counties until 5 p.m.

TStorm warning for Putnam, Hancock and Baldwin Co until 5pm. Storm with 60mph winds and quarter size hail is nearly stationary.

What should you be concerned about?

The biggest threat from these storms will be the potential for damaging wind gusts. With the threat of damaging winds comes the dangerous possibility of trees and power lines falling over.

High amounts of moisture also pose the threat for flash flooding as storms will be efficient rain producers. And just like with most summer thunderstorms energy from afternoon sunshine will cause frequent lightning.

When should you be watching for severe storms?

Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with storm coverage and the severe weather threat increasing through the afternoon into the evening as energy from the sun builds.

Below are simulated radar images for Thursday.

Who is most at threat for severe storms?

All of northern Georgia is underneath the threat for strong to severe storms this afternoon. However, part of eastern Georgia has been outlined as the area with the greatest potential for severe weather this afternoon.

