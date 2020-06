Sheriff Howard Sills says the crash happened Friday afternoon near Lake Oconee

EATONTON, Ga. — A plane crash in a heavily wood area of Putnam County has no survivors.

That’s according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

He says that the light plane/single-engine crash happened Friday afternoon off Greenville Highway near Lake Oconee.

Sills said he does not know how many people were onboard the plane at the time of the accident.