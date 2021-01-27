Legislature eyes key hurdle, possible shorter session

GA lawmakers sidetracked by pandemic fears

Georgia lawmakers will pass a major hurdle Thursday when the House is expected to pass a state supplemental budget. This year, it’s a milestone that could help abbreviate a pandemic-stricken legislative session.

Most years, lawmakers walk into the capitol every January expecting to stay in session through the end of March. This year, a lot of lawmakers would like to go home sooner.

There is no escaping the presence of COVID-19 at the capitol. Not only are lawmakers required to submit to COVID testing – but Tuesday, about 14 percent of the House was absent – a number that grew when Speaker David Ralston evicted a Gwinnett County House member who refused COVID testing.

That bit of drama seemed to raise the stakes -- for those lawmakers remaining -- to work fast.

The Georgia constitution makes only two requirements of lawmakers: That they pass a budget; and that they meet for no more than forty days.

Thursday, House members expect to pass a supplemental budget for this year. The chairman of the House Appropriations committee called it "a security measure that if we wind up having to take a break because of a COVID outbreak either, among members or among staff, that work is done," said state Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn).

Lawmakers do have to pass another budget for next year – but much of that committee work has taken place virtually – and will continue to do so.

Wednesday's legislative day stayed mostly free of COVID drama as the evicted Representative David Clark did not show up at the capitol to try to regain his seat.

He will have the opportunity to take a COVID test Thursday if he wants – in time to pass the constitutionally-required supplemental budget.