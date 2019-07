KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police canceled the Silver Alert for Mark Hale Tuesday morning.

Hale, 60, left Shuler Health Care on foot just after 1 p.m on Monday. When he did not return, police were called to the facility on Pitts Street, around 8 p.m.

