WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say a silver alert was issued for Ahmad Jackson, who was last seen by his mother at their home near Circle Drive at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time, police say Ahmad was wearing a blue crop top, blue jean shorts, and red/blue Fila shoes. Police do not know where he could be traveling.

Police say Ahmad suffers from cognitive disorders, and that's why a Silver Alert was issued for him.

If you have any information on where he is, please call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

