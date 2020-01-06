Silver Alert issued for missing teen in Winston-Salem

Jayani Cross was last seen on the evening of Sunday, May 31 wearing a grey zip-up jacket, blue jean shorts, and black and orange shoes.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need your help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Police said a silver alert was issued for Jayani Samarie Cross, who left the area of Paula Drive on Sunday night. She was wearing a grey zip-up jacket, blue jean shorts, and black and orange shoes. She could be traveling in either a blue Kia sedan or light-in-color SUV.

Ms. Cross has been diagnosed with a cognitive condition.

If you know where she is, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.



