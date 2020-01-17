Fort Jackson, SC -- Soldiers at Fort Jackson honored their fellow comrade Thursday.

Private First Class Connor James McGurran died after a training exercise January 8.

As News 19 learned at the memorial ceremony, the Minnesota native brought joy and professionalism to his unit.

Private McGurran was a soldier of the Minnesota Army National Guard. The 19-year-old arrived at Fort Jackson October 22, 2019 as a member of the 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment.

"He was a quiet professional, but he was quick to offer comic relief when it was needed," said Company Commander, Captain Matt Owen.

The ceremony is an Army tradition in which a unit commemorates their soldier's service to the nation, and recognizes the impact he or she had on their comrades.

"The purpose of a memorial ceremony is for the unit to honor the departed, to grieve for their loss and to come together as a unit to help in their bereavement and comfort," said Major Joseph Messinger, the 165th Brigade Chaplain. "This type of event is something we train for. I wish it never happened, but the sad and inescapable part of a military life and service is that these things do happen and we have to be prepared for them."

It's a ceremony for the unit, by the unit. The speakers and musicians are all in the same company.

"I think his dad would be proud to know that Connor was a major motivator at Echo Company to get the Catholic service members to mass on Sunday," said LTC Michael Penny, the Battalion Commander. "He was a team player, a good Battle Buddy. The day he passed during the middle of the Forge, his closest friends in the company asked if they could continue to carry Pvt. McGurran's rifle until the end. They wanted to honor their friend."

The ceremony ended with a salute to Pvt. McGurran. Many left challenge coins at his boots for the McGurran family to take home.

"Ma'am, your son was more than just a soldier. He was our brother," said Pvt. Trentarius May to McGurran's parents. "Sir, I want to let you know that you're not going through this alone and that the ones we love never truly die."

After his graduation from basic training, McGurran was to be trained as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle System Maintainer, 91M.

It remains unclear how Pvt. McGurran died. Fort Jackson officials say the battalion initially paused training while unit ministry teams and other professionals provided support to his fellow trainees and Army team members.

"The installation has felt his absence and we ask for continued patience as we navigate through the investigation process," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "Several entities are researching the facts and looking at the incident holistically. As information becomes available, we will provide that information back to the family as they have the first right to know. Then, we will provide the information to the public per the surviving family's wishes."

Pvt. McGurran is survived by his mother, Shareen McGurran, his father, CDR. Shawn McGurran, one sister, two brothers, two grandfathers and a host of relatives and friends.

PFC McGurran's awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.