An Exceptional Problem: How police are clearing rape cases without making arrests

Many suspects in rape crimes that are exceptionally cleared are still on the streets even though the case is considered solved.

Dallas PD closed her case, saying the case lacked evidence. Christian knew her case was closed, but she didn't know police also marked her case "Exceptionally Cleared."

"He did stop and say he was sorry after, much after I said, 'No, please stop,'" Parks recalled.

At 19 years old, Parks filed a report with Dallas, Georgia Police saying her boyfriend sexually assaulted her.

"He knows what he did," she said through tears.

What is Exceptional Clearance? :

Exceptional Clearance is something police can use to clear a case when they can't arrest a suspect for reasons beyond their control. For example, the suspect is dead, is already in prison, or the victim no longer wants to pursue charges.

But first, police must identify who and where the suspect is and have enough evidence to make an arrest. That means Christian's case could not be exceptionally cleared, but police did it anyway.

"That makes me so mad," Christian said when 11Alive explained to her how her case was marked.

Retired police sergeant and expert on exceptional clearance, Liz Donegan, said misusing exceptional clearance is a big deal.

"The public is under the false impression that we have solved a crime and a rapist has been held accountable," she said.