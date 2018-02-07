ATLANTA -- Atlanta was the site of a second consecutive day of protest Sunday night, as dozens of people marched through downtown to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies.
According to the organizers' Facebook page, the demonstration was to begin at the Atlanta city detention center. It then moved to the Atlanta ICE detention facility, where protestors set off smoke bombs and shot firecrackers at the building.
Police moved in shortly after 9:15 pm to disperse the gathering, and several demonstrators were dragged away.
On Saturday, thousands protested in downtown as part of a nationwide series of rallies against President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration stance.
Throughout the U.S., the rallies drew hundreds of thousands of people into the streets.
In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, directing federal prosecutors to criminally prosecute all adults crossing the border illegally. Because children cannot be placed in adult facilities, the policy led to the separation of families.
This weekend's marches came after the president signed an executive order ending the forced separation of families at the southern border, but many said that's not enough, since there is no clear path to reuniting families that have already been separated.
AT THE BORDER -- FULL COVERAGE ON 11ALIVE
READ | Hundreds turn out for immigration protests in downtown Atlanta
MORE RECENT HEADLINES
Hundreds of migrants deported without children, analysis says
Here's why the rise of detaining immigrant children was years in the making
As thousands prepare to rally, here's where things stand on immigration
What you need to know before Saturday's immigration protests
People will march in all 50 states to protest Trump's 'zero tolerance' immigration policy
Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!