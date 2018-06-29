ATLANTA -- Congressmen John Lewis and Hank Johnson spoke to hundreds of demonstrators in downtown Atlanta on Saturday who turned out to make their voices heard on the Trump Administration's immigration policies.

"We've got to get out and vote like we never voted before," Lewis said, speaking to crowds at the Richard Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta. "Don't give up, don't give in! Keep marching!"

Organizers had anticipated more than 4,000 people to attend the 'Families Belong Together' demonstration that stepped off from the Atlanta Detention Center on Peachtree Street before moving on to the Richard Russell Federal Building to hear from speakers that included Lewis and Johnson.

At least eight other marches across Georgia were expected to take place on Saturday along with dozens of others across the nation, which were set to demonstrate against the administration's Zero Tolerance policy separating children from parents at the US-Mexico border that seek to enter the country illegally.

The main protest was anticipated in Washington, D.C., with more than 600 rallies across the nation.

Some of the groups participating in Atlanta's march on Saturday included the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, CAIR Georgia, the Latino Community Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta, Project South, Georgia Latino Alliance For Human Rights and Tahiri Justice Center.

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, directing federal prosecutors to criminally prosecute all adults crossing the border illegally. Because children cannot be placed in adult facilities, the policy led to the separation of families.

President Trump signed an executive order on June 20 ending the controversial policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

