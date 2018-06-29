ATLANTA -- Organizers are expecting more than 4,300 people to attend Saturday's immigration rally in downtown.

According to its Facebook page, another 12,000 are interested in the "Families Belong Together" demonstration beginning at 10 a.m. at the Atlanta Detention Center on Peachtree Street, and then march to the Richard Russell federal building.

The marches are part of a nationwide series of planned events for Saturday in response to the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policies for people seeking to enter the United States illegally.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to rally across the country, with the main protest being held in Washington, D.C., and more than 600 sister rallies planned in all 50 states.

Some of the groups participating in Atlanta's march include the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, CAIR Georgia, the Latino Community Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta, Project South, Georgia Latino Alliance For Human Rights and Tahiri Justice Center.

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, directing federal prosecutors to criminally prosecute all adults crossing the border illegally. Because children cannot be placed in adult facilities, the policy led to the separation of families.

More: Melania Trump expected in Arizona on Thursday to tour immigration facilities

President Trump signed an executive order on June 20 ending the controversial policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

AT THE BORDER -- FULL COVERAGE ON 11ALIVE

MORE RECENT HEADLINES

Hundreds of migrants deported without children, analysis says

Here's why the rise of detaining immigrant children was years in the making

As thousands prepare to rally, here's where things stand on immigration

What you need to know before Saturday's immigration protests

People will march in all 50 states to protest Trump's 'zero tolerance' immigration policy

PHOTOS: Women's March protests in DC against immigration policies

PHOTOS: First lady Melania Trump visits immigration facilities in Arizona

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA