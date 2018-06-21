ATLANTA -- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took a jab at one of the candidates who may be Georgia's next governor while discussing her executive order prohibiting any new ICE detainees from being housed at Atlanta's jail.

"I don’t take directions from someone who points a shotgun at a child," said Bottoms, referring to Brian Kemp's controversial TV ad in which he pointed the weapon in the direction of a teenager supposedly interested in dating one of his daughters.

Bottoms held a Thursday news conference where she talked about the executive order, which she signed in response to national reports of children being separated from their parents, who were attempting to illegally enter the U.S. in Texas.

Both Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who are locked in a bitter GOP runoff less than five weeks away, are both strongly in favor of strict immigration laws.

"The city of Atlanta should honor their longstanding agreement with the U.S. Marshal's Office to house ICE detainees," Kemp said Wednesday. "Public safety, not partisan politics, must always come first."

"I've led to outlaw and defund sanctuary cities," Cagle said, during Bottoms' press conference. "And we will enforce our laws. It is my hope that all our elected officials -- local, state and federal -- will join me in upholding the rule of law.

"Georgia’s sanctuary city prohibition is very clear. In order to ensure that we protect our families from criminal illegal aliens our cities must comply with the strong laws we have on the books."

Cagle filed a complaint with the Immigration Enforcement Review Board against the city of Decatur for failing to comply with Georgia's law against sanctuary cities.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.

