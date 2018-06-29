ATLANTA -- Organizers are expecting more than 4,300 people to attend Saturday's immigration rally in downtown.

According to its Facebook page, another 12,000 are interested in the "Families Belong Together" demonstration beginning at 10 a.m. at the Atlanta Detention Center on Peachtree Street, and then march to the Richard Russell federal building.

The marches are part of a nationwide series of planned events for Saturday in response to the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policies for people seeking to enter the United States illegally.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to rally across the country, with the main protest being held in Washington, D.C., and more than 600 sister rallies planned in all 50 states.

Some of the groups participating in Atlanta's march include the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, CAIR Georgia, the Latino Community Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta, Project South, Georgia Latino Alliance For Human Rights and Tahiri Justice Center.

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, directing federal prosecutors to criminally prosecute all adults crossing the border illegally. Because children cannot be placed in adult facilities, the policy led to the separation of families.

More: Melania Trump expected in Arizona on Thursday to tour immigration facilities

President Trump signed an executive order on June 20 ending the controversial policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

PHOTOS: Women's March protests in DC against immigration policies
01 / 14
People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents.
02 / 14
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Protesters march from Freedom Plaza to demonstrate against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
03 / 14
People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents.
04 / 14
People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents.
05 / 14
People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents.
06 / 14
People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents.
07 / 14
People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents.
08 / 14
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Protesters march from Freedom Plaza to demonstrate against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
09 / 14
People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents. (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 14
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Protesters march from Freedom Plaza to demonstrate against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
11 / 14
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Protesters march from Freedom Plaza to demonstrate against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
12 / 14
Protesters demonstrate in Freedom Plaza against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
13 / 14
Protesters march from Freedom Plaza to demonstrate against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
14 / 14
Protesters demonstrate in Freedom Plaza against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
PHOTOS: First lady Melania Trump visits immigration facilities in Arizona
01 / 14
First lady Melania Trump poses for a photo with local law authorities prior before leaving Phoenix on June 28, 2018 after visiting the Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter. (Photo: Getty Images)
02 / 14
Protesters and onlookers stand before an effigy of US President Donald Trump outside the Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter during a visit by Melania Trump on June 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
03 / 14
Melania Trump makes her way to board a flight from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 28, 2018. The First Lady will be visiting immigration facilities. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
04 / 14
Melania Trump steps off a plane upon arrival at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona on June 28, 2018, and will be visiting migrant facilities in the area. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images)
05 / 14
Melania Trump takes part in a round-table discussion during a visit to a US Customs and Border Protection Facility in Tucson, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
06 / 14
Melania Trump takes part in a round-table discussion during a visit to a US Customs and Border Protection Facility in Tucson, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 14
Melania Trump tours a US Customs and Border Protection Facility in Tucson, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
08 / 14
Melania Trump arrives for a visit to a US Customs and Border Protection Facility in Tucson, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
09 / 14
Melania Trump boards a plane to leave at Tucson Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona on June 28, 2018, where she was visiting migrant facilities in the area. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
10 / 14
Melania Trump steps off a plane upon arrival at Phoenix Skyharbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
11 / 14
Melania Trump is greeted at the Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
12 / 14
US First Lady Melania Trump takes part in a round-table discussion at Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP/ Getty Images)
13 / 14
Melania Trump takes part in a round-table discussion at Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
14 / 14
Melania Trump takes part in a round-table discussion at Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)

