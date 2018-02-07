ATLANTA -- Protestors slept out on the sidewalks of Atlanta in front of the ICE detention facility overnight.

One man, Brandon, had joined the march Saturday morning, went to work and then returned Sunday morning.

"Our list of demands include the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency. Our list of demands also include that the City of Atlanta not cooperate with them, at the very least. Personally, I am against the concept of borders and illegal immigration. I don't think that being born on any side of an arbitrary line on the ground determines your rights as a human being. I think everybody has a right to freedom of movement," Brandon said.

"I'm passionate about this because I've known people in my communities who are undocumented immigrants, people I've known my whole life who are just working class people who are trying to get by. Whose lives are being threatened, whose families are being threatened because of all this nonsense."

Karen, another demonstrator, said, "People have their lives disrupted by these institutions that we think of as things that are to protect and serve but they're not acting in that way at all. We hope that by being out here we can show solidarity with the detainees that are actually being held on the sixth floor of this building. We hope that we can get the city council to stop collaborating with ICE. They're going to have a vote on that tomorrow."

One woman, identified as 24-year-old Tori Tremayne, was arrested Sunday night after protests turned violent in downtown Atlanta.

Police said a group of protestors began putting tents on city property during the protest over the Trump administration's immigration policies. Police said the demonstrators were asked to remove the tents, but refused.

A group of officers then moved in to remove them, and that's when, according to police, several protestors became violent, fighting and throwing items at the officers, including frozen water bottles.

Tremayne was charged with disorderly conduct. She was released from jail and was back to join the demonstration.

By the next day, July 2, police and cleanup crews returned to continue tearing down the makeshift camp, though demonstrators were still gathered there. Video from the scene shows crews hauling blankets, tent skeletons and tarps from the site into a waiting dump truck.

During a press conference, Deputy Chief Scott Kreher explained that after Sunday night's events, they saw where crowds got violent toward officers trying to enforce city ordinances. So, on Monday, Kreher said they formulated a plan that would allow demonstrators exercise their free speech right, while keeping other citizens, and officers, safe.

Part of it included creating a police line that would keep the sidewalks outside the jail clear, so that citizens and employees could access the building safely.

"We started that plan early this morning, we executed that plan late this afternoon, and as you can tell, it went off very well. No one was hurt, no one was injured," Kreher said.

He also went on to say there were no arrests during Monday's demonstration, either. However, it's not clear how long the demonstration would last.

"If you were around for Occupy Atlanta, we held it for a long time, so we're prepared for the long-term," Kreher explained. "We just want to make sure everyone – citizens, protestors – have their right to the first amendment, we want them to express their right, we want them to express their concerns of what is going on, but we also want to make sure they're not a threat or a danger to our officers or to other citizens."

According to the organizers' Facebook page, the demonstration began at the Atlanta city detention center. It then moved to the Atlanta ICE detention facility, where protestors set off smoke bombs and shot firecrackers at the building.

On Saturday, thousands protested in downtown as part of a nationwide series of rallies against President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration stance.

Throughout the U.S., the rallies drew hundreds of thousands of people into the streets.

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, directing federal prosecutors to criminally prosecute all adults crossing the border illegally. Because children cannot be placed in adult facilities, the policy led to the separation of families.

This weekend's marches came after the president signed an executive order ending the forced separation of families at the southern border, but many said that's not enough, since there is no clear path to reuniting families that have already been separated.

