Blood donations were needed following the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. Here’s why so many were turned away

Experts say policies keeping nearly 615,000 pints of blood from gay and bisexual men out of America's blood supply are based on fear not fact.

'If they want to donate, let them come out'

Since the rise of America's AIDS epidemic in the 80s, the FDA has banned men who have sex with men from donating blood. The rules have slightly been modified over time, but many believe the stipulations are biased. This is Episode 2 of a three-part series that explores the history of the blood ban, and the efforts to end it.

The tragedy that renewed a debate :

Sunday, June 12, 2016 — the last time dozens would speak to their loved ones.

911 caller: I live in Tampa, Florida and my daughter just called me to tell me that there has been a shooting at Pulse nightclub. I don't know if y'all have gotten a call on that.

Dispatch: Yes, we have officers over there and we also have the fire department. They're all staging there. Is your daughter there?

911 caller: My daughter is there. She -- apparently, she's been shot twice.

A gunman opened fire on Latin Night inside the Orlando club. A place once known for being a sanctuary for vibrant LGBTQ+ nightlife, celebration, and jubilance turned into a bloodbath.

Five years later, the site became designated by President Joe Biden as a national memorial of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ+ community in U.S. history.

"People were targeted because of who they are and who they love," Jeff Graham, Executive Director of Georgia Equality, said.

The devastating mass shooting left 49 people dead and 58 people injured.

"It was a massive shooting. People needed blood," Josh Stowell said, who wants to be a donor.

The community wanted to step in to help.

"A lot of people wanted to give blood, especially people who are gay. They wanted to help," Ben Nicoara said, another who hopes to donate.

But they couldn't because of the blood ban.

"They just felt trapped, like they couldn't like do anything to help their own community," Nicoara continued. He hasn't been able to donate for years.

Droves of people from the LGBTQ+ community showed up to help, but were turned away from donating, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

"Seeing those lines, I think it was the first time that many people realized that there was this ban," Graham said.

An FDA measure banned men who have sex with men from donating blood unless they had been celibate for a year.