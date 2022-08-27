Red Cross study looks to eliminate blood donation requirements for LGBTQ+ men

The organization said they need participants for their study.

ATLANTA — A study by the American Red Cross seeks to eliminate requirements related to how the FDA handles blood donations in the LGBTQ+ community, but they need more participants.

During the horror that was the Pulse Nightclub shooting, it uncovered a large bias against men in the LGBTQ+ community when they were completely barred from donating to victims.

The FDA's current polity requires men that have sex with other men to be celibate for three months before donating blood, but the American Red Cross wants to eliminate all restrictions.

Atlanta Red Cross is searching for 50 more volunteers for the ADVANCE study – which stands for Assessing Donor Variability And New Concepts in Eligibility.

"The fact that the FDA is actually funding the study is huge," Josh Stowell said, who is an ADVANCE study participant. "That means they want to work with us and eliminate this, but they just need data."

Those who wish to participate must be:

Over 18

Identify as a man that has sex with men

HIV negative or are on PrEP, a prophylaxis