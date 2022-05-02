Georgia man sentenced to 27 months for assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

After he finishes his time in prison, he will be placed on 12 months of supervised release.

WASHINGTON — A Georgia man will spend the next two years in prison for assaulting two law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, officials said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, of Alpharetta, Georgia, has been sentenced to 27 months.

"His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department wrote in a statement.

According to court documents, Creek hit an officer's left hand with a baton shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. Shortly after, Creek hit a U.S. Capitol Police Officer in the right shoulder, pushed him and kicked the officer. The Justice Department said it happened in the West Terrace area of the Capitol.

Creek was taken into custody in Georgia on June 9, 2021. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2021 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

After he finishes his time in prison, he will be placed on 12 months of supervised release. Creek was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, the Justice Department said.

Creek's case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with the assistance of the northern district of Georgia.

Nearly 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots. More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, as the investigation remains ongoing.