Former Georgia police officer sentenced for Jan. 6 charge

Court documents show he made multiple social media posts on the day of the attack, bragging as he joined others in storming the Capitol.

ATLANTA — A former Pelham Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Michael Shane Daughtry was sentenced to two months of home detention, 36 months of probation, $500 restitution, 60 hours of community service, and the standard condition of no firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Court documents show Daughtry made multiple social media posts on the day of the attack, bragging as he joined others in storming the Capitol. They also show that he spoke with another officer from the same department he previously worked at, stating he was among those "that tore the fence down up there. We was the first ones over the fence. Everyone followed us.”

Additionally, a photo picturing Daughtry among the crowd was also shown as evidence of his involvement.

According to the same court documents, Daughtry was an officer with the Pelham Police Department or Camilla Police Department from 2002 to 2020.

He was ultimately, as documents show, terminated partly because of Facebook posts relating to an armory business - Crazy Koon Armory - which he was the owner of.

One such post, documents say, stated "Anyone needing an AR15 and some extra ammo before the election, I've got a couple left in stock...It may be your last chance if the election don't go right tomorrow! Let me know if you're interested."

Another stated, "When they finally start putting these Democrats in front of the firing squad for treason I hope they'll let me serve on the firing squad...I'll even bring my own ammo."

The store has since been closed.

Daughtry was ultimately charged on Jan. 12, 2021 and self-surrendered to the FBI in Macon on Feb. 19 of the same year, documents show.