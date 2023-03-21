Georgia attorney who was accused of kicking in Nancy Pelosi's office door on Jan. 6 found guilty

A federal judge issued the decision Monday after a bench trial.

AMERICUS, Ga. — William McCall Calhoun, the Georgia attorney who allegedly bragged about being among "the first of us who got upstairs (and) kicked in Nancy Pelosi's office door" on Jan. 6, 2021, has been found guilty in his case.

Two years ago, Calhoun posted on Facebook that if his group had found Pelosi, she "probably would have been torn into little pieces." A judge later denied his release, saying he had been "seduced by a dangerous and violent ideology that considers the United States to be in a state of civil war."

A bench trial before a federal judge found him guilty on all charges.

Included in those was "attempting to and in fact corruptly obstructing, influencing, and impeding an official proceeding, that is, a proceeding before Congress, specifically, Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote as set out in the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States."

Among the others were obstruction of an official proceeding; restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Calhoun had previously rejected a plea deal in his case.

In 2021, a federal judge (not the same one who heard the bench trial) delivered a remarkable admonishment of Calhoun in denying him release from jail pending indictment.

"What we have, first of all, is the defendant's own statements, made publicly on social media, stupidly, which revealed that he has been... seduced by a dangerous and violent ideology that considers the United States to be in a state of civil war - anyone that voted for a Democrat to be worthy of execution, there's government officials and agents that are part of a 'deep state' and need to be opposed by so-called patriots - the language used in those posts is extremely violent."

Social media posts detailed in court involved violent rants against perceived enemies, such as Democrats, supposed communists and Black Lives Matter activists.

"We are going to kill every last communist that stands in Trump's way," one said, according to testimony by an FBI agent. Others mentioned going "door to door" and "slaughtering" enemies of the cause.

On the day of the riots, Calhoun wrote on Facebook that the "American People proved that we have the power."

"We physically took control of the Capitol Building in a hand to hand hostile takeover," he wrote. "We occupied the Capitol and shut down the Government – we shut down their stolen election shenanigans.”

According to an FBI agent who testified at a preliminary hearing in 2021, Calhoun was arrested with several weapons and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition at the home, though he is not alleged to have brought those to Washington.

11Alive's sister station in Washington, WUSA, reported last year that if he were to be convicted, Calhoun could face up to 20 years in prison.