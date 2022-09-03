Georgia ties to Jan. 6 riot | Dawson County defendant enters guilty plea, Gwinnett County resident to be sentenced

24-year-old Benjamin Torre of Dawsonville entered a guilty plea on Wednesday. 50-year-old Verden Andrew Nalley of Buford is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

ATLANTA — On Wednesday a guilty plea was entered in federal court for 24-year-old Benjamin Torre of Dawsonville.

In court records for the plea deal, Torre reached with federal prosecutors, he is described as first attending the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, 2021, along the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Once the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building began, he "climbed through one of the broken windows and entered the Capitol," according to court records.

Torre admitted to walking through a lounge for spouses of U.S. Senators and entering Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley's office. He took pictures, commented how "wild" the event was and after 15 minutes left the building.

Torre's plea involved him admitting guilty for "Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building," as he entered the building without permission. Court records show he now faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

By entering his guilty plea, Torre became the ninth person with Georgia ties to enter such a plea for crimes related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Meredith received a sentence of 28 months in prison. Thompson received a 46-month prison sentence.

One Thursday Verden Andrew Nalley is scheduled to become the third Georgian sentenced. He previously entered a guilty plea for illegally entering the Capitol and now faces a max sentence of 1-year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Also on Thursday, court records show Michael Daughty of Baker County is scheduled to have a plea agreement hearing. Such a hearing is traditionally scheduled when a defendant is prepared to enter a guilty plea.