Georgia lawmakers present at Capitol during insurrection | Jan. 6 one year later

In the midst of the chaos, multiple lawmakers from Georgia shared their perspectives of what it was like to be there.

ATLANTA — Thursday marks one year since the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol from supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who for months falsely claimed that election fraud resulted in Joe Biden beating him in the most recent presidential election.

The attack, which caught the eyes of the world on January 6, would result in at least five deaths and place the fate of American democracy in the balance for several hours.

In the midst of the chaos, multiple state representatives from Georgia found themselves caught in a particularly dangerous situation as the mob attempted prevent members of congress from solidifying the results of the election.

The drama unfolded almost simultaneously with a contentious senate runoff in Georgia between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, the eventual winner. Loeffler herself was at the Capitol, where she along with other Republican leaders planned to reject the electoral college votes solidifying Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

As the violence at the Capitol began to unfold, Loeffler took to Twitter to condemn the attacks saying "violence is abhorrent and I strongly condemn today’s attacks on our Capitol. We must stand united as one nation under God. I’m grateful for our brave men and women of law enforcement. May God bless America."

Later that evening, as the dust settled and the crowds dispersed, Congress re-convened to once again attempt to solidify the results of the presidential election. While some of Loeffler's collogues would again refuse to certify the election results, she instead was among those with a change of heart after the what they experienced that day.

She explained that while she still believed there needed to be reform to prevent election fraud, she would no longer join those attempting to overturn Biden's electoral college win.

"The events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider. And I can not now, in good conscience, object to the certification of these electors. The violence, the lawlessness, the siege of the halls of Congress, are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect--the sanctity of the American democratic process," she explained.

I’m safe. The Capitol building is on lockdown and the House and Senate are in recess. — Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) January 6, 2021

Another representative there that day was Nikema Williams, representing Georgia's 6th district. She spoke to 11Alive saying President Donald Trump "incited the violence. He has created the chaos that’s here today. He created the domestic terrorists that stormed the United States capitol and are inside of the building right now, armed."

Also speaking out against the violence was Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk.

The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement. — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 6, 2021

"Violence against our brave law enforcement is not in line with our values as freedom loving Americans. I strongly support our rights to peacefully protest, but strongly condemn any acts of violence against our brave officers of the Capitol Police or others," he continued

Controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene herself posted a video message on her social media -- which has sense been deactivated -- in what appeared to be a dark room at the Capitol and said "This is not time for violence. This is a time to support President Trump and support election integrity."

Meanwhile on Facebook Congressman Hank Johnson said "this country faces unprecedented crises, with a global pandemic and millions of people out of work. We must end this assault on our democracy, accept that the American people chose Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States and get to work to save lives and livelihoods during this challenging moment."

As the violence unfolded, more Georgia representatives including Congressman Rick Allen and Rep. Lucy McBath took to social media to let their followers know that they were safe.

McBath, herself a Democrat, would later release a statement "asking Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from office. The eyes of the world are upon us, and the President's incitement of violence, his inducement of chaos, and his inability to faithfully 'discharge the powers and duties of his office' make it clear. The President has refused to protect our democracy and must be removed."