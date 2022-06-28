Jan. 6 witness: Trump tried to commandeer limo, former White House Aid says

Aide says Trump knew the crowd heading to Capitol was heavily armed.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Former President Donald Trump tried to hijack his presidential limo on January 6, 2021 – according to testimony presented to the congressional committee Tuesday investigating that day’s capitol riot.

Cassie Hutchinson, an aide to Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said White House officials expected trouble following Trump’s January 6 rally behind the White House. She said Trump knew the crowd was heavily armed – and that he tried to get the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol to join them there.

She described an incident following the rally, related to her by Meadows' top aide and a secret service agent.

When the rally ended, Trump got inside the vehicle – and Hutchinson said a White House aide told her Trump tried to commandeer it.

"The president said something to the effect of, 'I’m the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now,'" Hutchinson told the committee.

"To which (Secret Service agent) Bobby (Engel) responded, 'sir, we have to go to the West Wing.' The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, and said 'sir, you need to get your hand off the steering wheel. 'We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.' Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel, and when Mr. (Tony) Ornato recounted this story toward me, he motioned toward his clavicle," she said.

Hutchinson said Engel was present and listened when Ornato recounted the story and didn't dispute it.