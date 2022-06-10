Metro Atlanta man gets 60 days home detention, 12 months probation in Jan. 6 case

Jonathan Davis Laruens, of Duluth, was originally arrested in June last year and pleaded guilty in February.

DULUTH, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man was sentenced Friday in his Jan. 6 case to 60 days home detention and 12 months of probation, among other penalties.

His charges had included knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, as well as entering the floor of Congress and disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building.

Laurens will also be required to perform 60 hours of community service as well as pay $1,242 in fines and restitution.

When he was arrested last year, the FBI said Laurens had been found thanks to social postings related to participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“We got into the Capitol (sic), walked around, chanted some slogans and stuff. A few bad apples were trying to break windows and kick on doors, but most of us put that sh*t to bed real fast. We weren’t there to tear sh*t up, just disrupt the system. All in all, I had fun! Lol,” Laurens wrote in one post, according to court documents.

Laurens is one of more than two dozen from or with ties to Georgia who were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots. He joins a handful who have pleaded guilty and been sentenced, with those so far ranging in seriousness from probation to more than two years in prison, in the case of an Alpharetta man.