Decatur man latest Georgian arrested in Jan. 6 probe

Authorities claim Webler wrote that he was proud to have the "sense to stand up to someone trying to vandalize the place" on social media after the insurrection.

ATLANTA — Another man with Georgia ties has been arrested in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol that took place on Jan. 6. He is the 17th Georgian charged in the attack.

Matthew Webler of Decatur, Georgia was arrested on Dec. 3, 2021 on four charges related to the Jan. 6 attack. After serving a search warrant to Google, FBI investigators discovered a mobile device associated with Webler was present around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a Statement of Facts document released by the Department of Justice. It was through Facebook, however, that investigators found more supporting evidence.

After conducting research, the FBI Field Office discovered a Facebook account tied to Webler that featured posts related to the attack.

“DC here we come!” Webler said on Facebook, investigators revealed.

Investigators also discovered a video on Facebook where Webler allegedly described himself entering the Capitol building. Within the video, Webler reportedly shouted "1776" as he exited the Capitol building.

Webler also allegedly mentioned standing up to people attempting to vandalize the Capitol building from his Facebook.

“More from inside. Notice police just chilling. Also proud of myself for not getting caught up to [sic] much and having the sense to stand up to someone trying to vandalize the place. Missed the guy taking ‘souvenirs’ though…” Webler said, according to FBI investigators.

Investigators provided screen-captured images from some of Webler's social media posts.

After monitoring CCTV footage, investigators also discovered recordings of a man fitting Webler's description within the Capitol building. Wearing a yellow jacket and the same folded brim hat featured in one of the Decatur man's social media posts, the individual can be seen wearing what appears to be a QAnon flag as a cape.

Webler faces four misdemeanor charges.

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building