Man becomes 10th from Georgia to plead guilty in Jan. 6 case

BAKER COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count in his Jan. 6 case, making him the 10th person with ties to the state to enter a guilty plea in relation to the riots at the U.S. Capitol last year.

A copy of the plea agreement shows Michael Daughtry, of Baker County south of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

The violation carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine, though a federal judge may sentence him too far less.

Also, on Thursday, a man from Buford, Verden Nalley, was given two years of probation and 60 hours of community service for his role in the riots.

The judge, in that case, opted against any prison time, judging Nalley's participation in the insurrectionist riot in Washington to be "less egregious" than other cases.

In Daughtry's case, prosecutors said he had told a local Georgia police officer he was among a group who "tore the fence down up there."

"We was the first ones over the fence," he allegedly said. "Everyone followed us.”

Prosecutors said he was in the Capitol for over an hour.

In his plea hearing Thursday, Daughtry admitted guilt to the charge of entering the Capitol but said he "never personally" caused any destruction or tore down any fencing.