Georgia man gets 45 days in jail in Jan. 6 Capitol riots case

ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia man facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has been sentenced to 45 days in jail, according to the Department of Justice's website.

The DOJ also said Nolan Harold Kidd was ordered to pay $500 in restitution. Authorities arrested Kidd, who is from Crawford in Oglethorpe County, in June in Macon.

He faced four charges -- alongside Savanah Danielle McDonald -- based on accusations they illegally entered and remained in the Capitol Building. Kidd pleaded guilty in February.

A hearing was held Monday for the sentencing. According to NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly, Judge Christopher R. Cooper told Kidd that his conduct falls somewhere in the middle of the other Jan. 6 misdemeanor defendants he’s sentenced.

Photos included in a "Statement of Facts" document showed Kidd and McDonald among a group that included one of the most infamous participants in the riots, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," Jake Angeli, who was shirtless and wearing a horned helmet while inside the Capitol.

The document says McDonald told agents that she and Kidd "marched to the U.S. Capitol, and when they reached the U.S. Capitol, there were uniformed police officers near the doors telling them to come inside and showing them where to go."

According to the document, Kidd, meanwhile, "told the agents that the doors to the U.S. Capitol were wide open." In an interview for a right-wing web newscast, the document states Kidd corrected another man who said they broke in.

"We did not break in," the document indicates he said.

One photo shows McDonald outside the Capitol with a sign saying: "If the dead can vote just wait and see what the living can do."

The document states a search warrant was obtained for McDonald's Snapchat account group chats including her and an account believed to belong to Kidd were reviewed.

“We weren’t just there we went farther than almost anyone into the building . . . [m]aybe about top 15 people," the account believed to belong to Kidd stated in one message. "Me and Savannah are F****** STORMTROOPERS.” The day after the riots, McDonald allegedly wrote to the group, “My chest hurts . . . [b]ut we did the right thing.”