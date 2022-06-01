Pivotal moments & Georgia ties | A look back at past year since Capitol insurrection

Here is a look back at some pivotal moments --captured on video since that day.

ATLANTA — What started out as a rally led by pro-supporters of then-president Donald Trump, turned into the violent and deadly Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

The insurrection led to a wave of protestors swarming the Capitol. Thousands of people gathered to show their support for Trump and his claims of election fraud. Election officials have repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread fraud during the 2020 election cycle.

Here's a look back at news coverage from the past year about the insurrection.

Capitol riots: 1 year later

More than 700 people have already been charged in the attack.

DOJ releases graphic video from Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Just last month, the Department of Justice released a three-hour video from the Jan. 6 attack. Rioters moved in on police as the stormed the building.

First Georgia man sentenced | Former federal prosecutor talks Capitol riot cases

Last month, a Georgia man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in the riots. Cleveland Meredith was the first defendant from the Peach State that was sentenced.

Video released in case against Locust Grove man

Six months after the Capitol riots, we saw video being used to prosecute people accused in taking part in that deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Georgia man allegedly caught on video kicking officer

The FBI said an Alpharetta man had been charged with assaulting an officer and other violations.

Details on 8 people with Georgia ties arrested in connection to Capitol riots