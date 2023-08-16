New poll surveys some Georgia voters on what they think about the Fulton County Trump indictment

Here's a breakdown of what the survey found.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is making national headlines this week after being indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in the 2020 election interference case.

A SurveyUSA poll conducted for 11Alive shows some Georgia voters believe the 13 charges he's facing are fair. And with 2024-- just months away, some voters believe he should end his campaign for president.

The poll also asked voters if they believe the charges against him are an attempt to hold him accountable -- or an attempt to influence the next election.

Here's a breakdown of what they said.

To conduct the poll, SurveyUSA talked with 650 Georgians online from Monday to Tuesday. Out of that number, 554 said they are registered to vote and were asked the questions in the poll. (Credibility Interval: ± 5.2 pct points)

Donald Trump has been indicted on 13 state criminal charges in Georgia. Based on what you know, are these Georgia criminal charges against Donald Trump fair or unfair?

Overall:

Fair - 51%

Unfair - 33%

Not sure - 17%

Other notes:

The breakdown by gender shows that 47% of men and 54% of women surveyed answered that it was fair.

Are the charges against Donald Trump better described as an attempt to hold him accountable? Or an attempt to influence the next election?

Overall:

Hold him accountable - 48%

Influence the next election - 42%

Not sure - 10%

Other notes:

Without surprise, most Democrats think prosecutors are trying to hold Trump accountable while most Republicans think that prosecutors only want to influence the 2024 election.

There is also a racial divide. The Black voters questioned in the survey overwhelmingly think the issue is accountability - 72%. A smaller majority of white voters questioned -- 59% -- think it’s just politics.

Should Donald Trump continue to run for President? Or should he end his campaign?

Overall:

Continue to run - 42%

End his campaign - 51%

Not sure - 7%

Other notes:

When looking at the results by gender -- among men -- just under half want him to continue to run. Most women want him to bow out.

Most Republicans want Trump to stay in it while Most Democrats want him to get out.

Will putting Donald Trump on trial on these charges be good for America? Bad for America? Or make no difference?

Overall:

Good for America - 34%

Bad for America - 34%

Makes no difference - 24%

Not sure - 8%

Other notes:

When breaking down the results by race, 50% of Black voters surveyed said it would be good; And 49% of white voters surveyed said it would be bad. See other demographics here.

If Donald Trump stands trial, do you think he will be found guilty of some or all of the charges against him? Or will he be found not guilty of all charges?

Overall:

Found guilty - 43%

Found not guilty - 34%

Not sure - 22%

Other notes:

When examining by party affiliation, here was a drastically different view between Republicans and Democrats; 25% of Republicans and 66% of Democrats answered with found guilty.