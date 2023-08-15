'It shocked the world' | Atlanta Mayor Dickens address Trump indictment

Dickens spoke about DA Fani Willis and the Fulton County grand jury's decision at an event announcing ForbesBLK's new initiative summit will be coming to Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the historic Trump indictment, where the former president and his co-defendants face charges, at an event early Tuesday morning.

Dickens spoke about DA Fani Willis and the Fulton County grand jury's decision at an event announcing ForbesBLK's new initiative summit will be coming to Atlanta in the fall. The summit will focus on expanding the initiative's platform and committing to curating experiences and opportunities for Black professionals.

Before making his statement about the indictment, the mayor clarified that he did not want to take away from the initiative.

Read his commentary about the indictment below.

"America and the world watched last night, as D.A Fani Willis issued a number of counts and indictments against individuals. It shocked the world, it shocked a number of people, in terms of how thorough it was and how broad it was and how far reaching it was.



That’s just the start of it, right? The city is once again ground zero and middle of the national attention and the center of the universe once again, just as we were in 2020 for election results when over 11,000 voters made Georgia go from red to blue.

That significant change led to the sitting president trying to find 11,000 votes wherever he could find them and now D.A Fani Willis a very capable strategic, hard… very dedicated public servant is going to make sure she tries this case in the best way possible to bring justice to the United States, as well as the world as stability is necessary to make sure elections go off without a hitch.



I stand here doing my job, to make sure I coordinate with federal, state and other local partners to make sure our city is safe and the court proceeding can take place with out any kind of interference and that the grounds around this city can be kept in order."

The statement comes after Trump and 18 others face RICO and other charges after a Fulton County grand jury voted to indict the former president.