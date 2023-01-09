Here's which defendants in the Georgia election RICO case have waived arraignment, entered pleas

This means they would not appear in Atlanta on Sept. 6 in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is handling the case.

Several of the 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, have waived their arraignments in Fulton County in the case that grand jurors brought against them over the 2020 election.

This means they would not appear in Atlanta on Sept. 6 in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case. Here is a list of who has waived their arraignment and how they pleaded to charges.

List of Georgia election RICO defendants who have waived arraignment and their pleas

Donald Trump : Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea The former president is accused of violating several state laws and faces 13 charges. One of the moments that put Georgia in the spotlight after the election was a leaked phone call between Trump and the Georgia secretary of state, where Trump mentioned he wanted to "find 11,780 votes."

Kenneth Chesebro : Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea A little-known attorney, Fulton County prosecutors allege that Chesebro worked with the leadership of the Georgia Republican Party, including then-chairman David Shafer, to have 16 Republicans meet at the Georgia State Capitol to sign Electoral College documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election. Chesebro faces seven charges related to his role in the plan.

Ray Smith: Waives arraignment; Enters not guilty plea An attorney working with the Trump team, he faces 12 charges stemming from the Trump elector plot and election fraud claims that he pushed during a meeting in front of state lawmakers.

Jenna Ellis : Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea A former Trump attorney, Ellis also attended the Dec. 3, 2020, Georgia Senate hearing where Trump allies claimed voter fraud handed the election to Biden. Ellis also authored two memos sent to Trump and others stating that Pence should ignore electoral college votes from certain battleground states, including Georgia. Ellis faces a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer tied to the elector plot.

Sidney Powell : Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea A former federal prosecutor, Powell joined the legal team formed to challenge the 2020 election results on Trump’s behalf. Powell was also involved in the alleged election data breach in Coffee County, Georgia, according to a court filing seeking her testimony. Powell coordinated with Atlanta-based forensic data firm SullivanStrickler to allegedly copy the data. She faces seven counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit computer trespass.

Trevian Kutti: Waived arraignment; Enters not guilty plea The one-time publicist for the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, Kutti, was also involved in the alleged Freeman pressure plot. Kutti faces charges of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings as well as influencing witnesses.

