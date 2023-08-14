'Fictitious document' circulating online about Special Purpose Grand Jury, officials say

The document relates to Fulton County DA Fani Willis' case against the former president that alleges he interfered with the 2020 election results for Georgia.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday afternoon, 11Alive got a statement from the Fulton County Clerk of Court's Office about a document claiming to list 13 potential charges against Former President Donald Trump.

Around noon, Reuters reported that a document was briefly posted listing out a RICO charge-- as were multiple charges for false statements and forgery tied to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

It should be noted what was shared online matches the formatting and wording of other Fulton County court records available online.

However, we just got word from the clerk's office calling that document "fictitious."

The statement goes on to say that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing, date, or the name of the Clerk of Courts are not official filings and should not be treated as such.

As a part of the legal process, it's not unusual for the DA's Office to work with the clerk to get all of the charging documents ready prior to an indictment. But this gives us yet another indication that the DA may be anticipating a potential indictment against the former president.

You can read the Fulton County Courts' full statement below:

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury.

While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.

Media members can expect to be notified of any/all filings in real time and will be provided access to filings via equitable communication.

As the official custodian of various county records, the Clerk of Courts understands the sensitivity of all court filings, especially those that are at the forefront of the national spotlight and remains committed to operating with an extreme level of efficiency, accuracy, and transparency.

Monday evening, Trump attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little released the following statement: