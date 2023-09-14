Fulton County DA on Trump RICO trial: 'You know my office can try big cases'

The DA made her comments the day after a judge decided two codefendants would be split from the rest.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she's confident that her office is ready and equipped to try the 2020 Georgia election case no matter how it shakes out.

Willis was responding to a reporter's question about the case Thursday as she unveiled plans on how to use a federal grant to address Atlanta's rape kit backlog. The news conference came hours after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that two of former President Donald Trump's codefendants in the election RICO case would be split from the other 17.

"We were happy with the fact that it appears to me that Judge McAfee is going to make sure that the others waive their speedy trial demand and that's very important," Willis said.

Trump has already waived his right to a speedy trial in the Georgia election RICO case.

McAfee ruled Thursday that Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, attorneys who helped Trump following the 2020 election, will have their scheduled Oct. 23 trial separate from the other codefendants. Several codefendants had filed motions to sever from Chesebro and Powell after they filed speedy trial demands, which requires their case to begin before an early November deadline. Trump and the 16 others will stay together - at least for now.

"We don't want games played on Oct. 24 when we're almost at the end of a term," Willis said in part. "I'm happy with the outcome."

The district attorney then doubled down, addressing that fewer defendants isn't the goal and high-profile names don't impact the integrity of the case.

"You know that I tried the Atlanta Public Schools," she said. "I know that my office can try big cases."

When it comes to putting Georgia's RICO law into action, Willis said her office is more than equipped.

"We're not scared of large RICO indictments and we're here for the task and ready to go," she said.

More about the Trump RICO indictment in Fulton County

Several codefendants, including Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Chesebro, filed motions to have the criminal charges dismissed. Others, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, want their cases removed to federal court. Meadows' motion is now in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit after a federal judge denied his request.