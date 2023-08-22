Here's how going to jail - and getting back out - will work for Trump, Georgia election RICO defendants

Trump's surrender will have the world's attention on Atlanta on Thursday.

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, the first of the defendants in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case involving former President Donald Trump and 18 others began to surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

The former president himself said on social media that he would be turning himself in on Thursday.

Trump's surrender will have the world's attention on Atlanta's Rice Street, where the jail is located. How the former president is booked into jail and how his arrest is processed will be of great curiosity to a worldwide audience.

Here is a rough outline of how exactly that will go:

What will happen when Trump gets booked at Fulton County Jail | Fingerprints, mugshot, and processing

We're going to be extremely step-by-step here.

Drive to the jail, enter through the parking lot: Obviously, there will be a lot of as-yet-unknown logistics in how exactly Trump flies into Atlanta and then how his motorcade drives to the jail. But we know where the journey has to end: One of two entrances to the jail. One is a secure entrance on Jefferson Street and the other is the general entrance open to the public on Rice Street.

Pay the amount required to satisfy bond: In Trump's case, he will likely present his payment - cash, cashier's checks and postal money orders are the only accepted payment methods according to the Sheriff's Office's app - to satisfy the $200,000 consent bond he's agreed to.

