Fulton County sheriff working to track down threats against Trump grand jurors

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it was working to track down the origin of threats against grand jurors who were involved in the vote for an indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others this week.

The jurors' names are public as part of the indictment filing under Georgia law. NBC News first reported Wednesday that their names and addresses were circulating on a "fringe website that often features violent rhetoric."

The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was "aware that personal information of members of the Fulton County Grand Jury is being shared on various platforms."

"As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the statement said. "We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty. If anyone becomes aware of a threat, please call 911 immediately or contact your local police department."

The NBC report did not name the website where the jurors' personal information circulated. The report noted at least one post said the jurors "signed their death warrant by falsely indicting President Trump."

