'Need to get this party back in the right direction' | Geoff Duncan speaks after testimony in Trump probe

​Duncan was seen walking out of the Fulton County Courthouse, as he told reporters he would answer their questions to the best of his ability.

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan spoke to the media after he testified before a Fulton County grand jury that could potentially indict Donald Trump and his allies for interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

"As a Republican, this is a pivot point for us," Duncan said. "This is a pivot point that we're either going to wake up to or we're not. And the pivot point is we need to get this party back in the right direction and to do that we're going to have to heel and hear some tough stuff."

Duncan said he stood by the integrity of the 2020 election in Georgia and that Americans should decide what's next for us instead of misinformation and tweets.

"You know as a Republican that cares about the future of this country, this is our moment to hit the reset button, to launch into a GOP 2.0 -- one that focuses on policies that matter," Duncan said. "Not lies, not tweets, but policies that matter, that meet America at the kitchen table."

He explained that he believed the investigation and potential indictment is a chance for the real story to come out.

"My hope is that Americans believe us, my hope is that Republicans believe us -- that this election was fair and legal," Duncan said.

As lieutenant governor, Duncan served as president of the state Senate. Lawmakers were subjected to pressure from Trump allies to overturn the election.