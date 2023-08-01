Georgia GOP fundraising for 'fake' electors'

Several Trump allies in Georgia could face felony charges of conspiring with Trump to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican Party has just started raising money for a defense fund for local Trump supporters who may be accused of trying to overturn Biden’s win in 2020.

Several Georgia supporters of former President Donald Trump face possible felony charges and years in prison if indicted and then convicted of conspiring to try to make Trump the winner in Georgia in 2020, despite his loss to President Joe Biden.

The Georgia GOP has launched a website praising the potential Georgia defendants, calling them patriots, and asking the public for donations for a defense fund.

Former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore, who is now in private practice with Moore Hall in Atlanta and is not connected with the Fulton County case, said he’s not surprised.

“I mean, they've taken lessons from the master (Trump) at figuring out ways to monetize this to their advantage,” Moore said.

Moore pointed out that among the targets of the Grand Jury investigation in Fulton County are the 16 Georgia Republicans who met at the State Capitol on December 14, 2020, preparing to claim that they, and not the Democrats, should represent Georgia in the Electoral College vote in Congress the following January 6.

Leading that meeting--David Shafer, who was then the state GOP Chair.

“If they are indicted by the Grand Jury, I think that they could be part of a larger RICO case,” Moore said, “about whether or not there was a broad effort to overthrow the election and were they part of that.... Fake electors are being prosecuted and investigated in other states. And so I think that would sort of follow suit here, and wouldn't surprise me at all.”

When Trump spoke to the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus last month, Shafer announced to the crowd that the state party had raised more than $65 million in the previous four years.

“And it is actually more money than has been raised in the entire history of the Georgia Republican Party,” he said.

Shafer also said more than $1 million left in the bank after working to elect Republicans across the state in the 2022 elections and fighting lawsuits brought by opponents of Georgia’s new election laws that Republicans in the legislature helped write and pass.

So now the party is raising money to pay for attorneys, possibly to represent Shafer and others who may be indicted along with Trump--although eight of the GA GOP’s 16 so-called alternate electors may have already accepted immunity in exchange for their testimony.

“I think there are probably a number amongst them who have seen the light,” Moore said, “and decided that rather than risk spending some time in a state hotel wearing an orange bathrobe, that they're going to rather cooperate and talk about what really happened that day.”